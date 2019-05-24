Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Bankura Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 15:45:27 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Dr. Subhas Sarkar 675,319 Votes 49% Votes
AITC Subrata Mukherjee 500,986 Votes 37% Votes
CPI(M) Amiya Patra 100,282 Votes 7% Votes
IND Milan Mandi 14,942 Votes 1% Votes
Nota Nota 14,019 Votes 1% Votes
IND Bibhuti Sardar 12,372 Votes 1% Votes
BNRP Animesh Mal 9,123 Votes 1% Votes
SHS Subhash Sarkar 9,072 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Mahadeb Bauri 6,707 Votes 0% Votes
IND Abdul Rahim Mallik 5,819 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Dr. Tanmay Mandal 5,679 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shyamal Kumar Palit 5,034 Votes 0% Votes
JASP Prabir Banerjee 4,164 Votes 0% Votes
RJASP Ananda Kumar Saren 3,228 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(ML)(R) Sukchand Saren 2,889 Votes 0% Votes
JPP Gour Chandra (Akhan) Hembram 2,220 Votes 0% Votes
Bankura Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 36

Total electors: 15,03,812 (2014 estimated)

Male electors: 7,75,893

Female electors: 7,27,919

Assembly Constituencies: Raghunathpur (SC), Saltora (SC), Chhatna, Ranibandh (ST), Raipur (ST), Taldangra, Bankura

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Moon Moon Sen, the yesteryear actress, is the sitting MP belonging to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). She defeated nine-term CPM MP Basudeb Acharia in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Bankura is part of the Jangalmahal belt, a region dominated by tribal groups. Santhals Bhumij, Koras, Mahali, Mech, Munda and Kora are some of the tribes in the area. Tribal population in Bankura stands at only 10 percent. However, if one adds Kurmis, who have been demanding Scheduled Tribe status since long, to the list, Bankura may stand out as a tribal-dominated rural constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:45:27 IST

