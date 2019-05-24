Bankura Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Bankura Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 36

Total electors: 15,03,812 (2014 estimated)

Male electors: 7,75,893

Female electors: 7,27,919

Assembly Constituencies: Raghunathpur (SC), Saltora (SC), Chhatna, Ranibandh (ST), Raipur (ST), Taldangra, Bankura

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Moon Moon Sen, the yesteryear actress, is the sitting MP belonging to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). She defeated nine-term CPM MP Basudeb Acharia in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Bankura is part of the Jangalmahal belt, a region dominated by tribal groups. Santhals Bhumij, Koras, Mahali, Mech, Munda and Kora are some of the tribes in the area. Tribal population in Bankura stands at only 10 percent. However, if one adds Kurmis, who have been demanding Scheduled Tribe status since long, to the list, Bankura may stand out as a tribal-dominated rural constituency.

