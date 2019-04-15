Banking on star power, BJP fields Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced its decision to field Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan from the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat.

Kishan had contested the Lok Sabha polls from Jaunpur on a Congress ticket, but managed to secure only over four percent votes. He switched loyalties to the BJP in 2017 and recently also dedicated a song Tu jeet ke liye bana to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "BJP is a favourite of everyone and anyone can win election from anywhere in BJP," said Kishan had told ANI in March this year.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has won from the constituency, which will vote on 19 May, as a BJP candidates for five general elections in a row. However, the seat was won by then Samajwadi Party candidate Praveen Nishad in by-elections held last year.

For the upcoming elections, Praveen Nishad, who switched camps to the BJP on 4 April, is being fielded from Sant Kabir Nagar. Among other candidates announced by the BJP from Uttar Pradesh for phases six and seven are KP Singh from Jaunpur, Ramapati Ram Tripath from Deoria, Ramesh Bind from Bhadohi, Mukut Bihari from Ambedkar Nagar and Sangam Lala Gupta from Pratapgarh.

Under the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal mahagathbandhan, Ram Bhuwal Nishad has been fielded from Gorakhpur.

The BJP has fielded actors from various constituencies, especially in Uttar Pradesh. While Hema Malini is looking to get re-elected from Mathura, Jaya Prada was fielded from Rampur against SP’s Azam Khan and Manoj Tiwari is already in the party’s fold since 2013. Bhojpuri actor Dinesh ‘Nirahua’ Yadav also joined the BJP last month and is likely to contest the upcoming polls. “I am joining the BJP and will work as per their directives. Party will decide my fate,” he had told News18.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls. The upcoming phases in the state will be held on 18, 23 and 29 May and 6, 12 and 19 May. Results will be announced on 23 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.