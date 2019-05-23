Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Banka Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:10:11 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
PSP(L) Kailash Prasad Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Md. Rafique Alam 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Syed Alamdar Hussain 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHDP Neelu Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMF Phesal Ansari 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Umakant Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amarjeet Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
JMM Rajkishore Prasad Alias Pappu Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJD Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sanjiv Kumar Kunal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Putul Kumari 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pawan Thakur 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Naresh Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mp Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pramod Singh Weldone 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pravin Kumar Jha 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Md. Mukhtar Alam 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mritiunjay Roy 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manoj Kumar Sah 0 Votes 0% Votes
JD(U) Giridhari Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Banka Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 15,49,456

Female electors: 7,24,446

Male electors: 8,25,010

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Chakai and Jhajha Assembly segments were removed and added to Jamui Lok Sabha seat. Katoria was also declared as an ST seat.

Assembly constituencies: Sultanganj, Amarpur, Dhoraiya (SC), Banka, Katoria (ST), Belhar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Janata Dal United's JD(U) Digvijaya Singh won the seat in 1999 but, lost it to RJD’s Giridhari Yadav. In 2009, Singh contested as an Independent and won. In the 2010 bypoll, another Independent candidate Putul Kumari won but lost the seat to RJD’s Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency has never elected a Sangh Parivar member. It spread across the entire Banka district and a part of Bhagalpur district. At least two constituencies within Banka are Maoist-affected. Since it is a part of Seemanchal, which is dominated by Muslims, minority votes play a big role in Banka.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:10:11 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile