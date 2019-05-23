Banka Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Banka Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 15,49,456

Female electors: 7,24,446

Male electors: 8,25,010

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Chakai and Jhajha Assembly segments were removed and added to Jamui Lok Sabha seat. Katoria was also declared as an ST seat.

Assembly constituencies: Sultanganj, Amarpur, Dhoraiya (SC), Banka, Katoria (ST), Belhar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Janata Dal United's JD(U) Digvijaya Singh won the seat in 1999 but, lost it to RJD’s Giridhari Yadav. In 2009, Singh contested as an Independent and won. In the 2010 bypoll, another Independent candidate Putul Kumari won but lost the seat to RJD’s Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency has never elected a Sangh Parivar member. It spread across the entire Banka district and a part of Bhagalpur district. At least two constituencies within Banka are Maoist-affected. Since it is a part of Seemanchal, which is dominated by Muslims, minority votes play a big role in Banka.

