Bangla for Bengal: Can secularism trump regional linguistic pride?
The BJP's and TMC's promises for West Bengal towards education are at odds, one harped on the making Bengali compulsory the other chose a more secular approach.
West Bengal voters had a lot to say on Bangla as a compulsory language.
Among manifesto promises made to West Bengal, in the education sphere, TMC proposed a more secular approach to attract more students to Bengal. BJP on the other hand said they would make Bangla (or Bengali) compulsory for students till Class X.
We asked voters in West Bengal without telling them which party proposed which policy. The choice was almost unanimous.
Watch the video to know what Bengal has to say on this promise in the education sector.
Video edited by Pavel Nalini Natarajan
also read
Will ‘Covid Food Kits’ be an important factor in Kerala elections?
Focusing on the supply of essential items to people during the Covid 19 lockdown, the author and his team went across four districts in Kerala to ask people about the relief kits. One of the main aspects was the everyday supply of food kits by the CPI (M) that may become an election factor.
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Champdani profile: Abdul Mannan, Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA, to seek re-election from seat
In the 2016 polls, Opposition Leader in the West Bengal Assembly and senior Congress legislator Abdul Mannan was declared the winner from Champdani