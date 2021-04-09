Bangla for Bengal: Can secularism trump regional linguistic pride?

The BJP's and TMC's promises for West Bengal towards education are at odds, one harped on the making Bengali compulsory the other chose a more secular approach.

West Bengal voters had a lot to say on Bangla as a compulsory language.

Among manifesto promises made to West Bengal, in the education sphere, TMC proposed a more secular approach to attract more students to Bengal. BJP on the other hand said they would make Bangla (or Bengali) compulsory for students till Class X.

We asked voters in West Bengal without telling them which party proposed which policy. The choice was almost unanimous.

Watch the video to know what Bengal has to say on this promise in the education sector.

Video edited by Pavel Nalini Natarajan