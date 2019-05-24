Co-presented by


Bangaon Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 15:44:40 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Shantanu Thakur 687,622 Votes 49% Votes
AITC Mamata Thakur 576,028 Votes 41% Votes
CPI(M) Alakesh Das 90,122 Votes 6% Votes
INC Sourav Prosad 22,618 Votes 2% Votes
IND Animesh Chandra Halder 9,524 Votes 1% Votes
Nota Nota 7,530 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Chandan Mallick 4,707 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Swapan Mondal 4,544 Votes 0% Votes
PDS Samaresh Biswas 1,913 Votes 0% Votes
IND Swapan Kumar Roy 1,859 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Subrata Biswas 1,291 Votes 0% Votes
Bangaon Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 1,540,713 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 796,650

Female electors: 744,063

Assembly Constituencies: Kalyani SC, Haringhata SC, Bagda SC, Bangaon Uttar SC, Bangaon Dakshin SC, Gaighata SC, Swarupnagar SC

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes. Bangaon constituency came into being in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been winning the Bangaon seat since 2009 elections. The incumbent MP is Mamata Thakur, who won the 2015 by-poll to enter Parliament.

Demographics: This constituency is at the epicentre of the West Bengal’s recent flirtations with the Matua community. The community, which migrated from present-day Bangladesh after 1947, is headquartered at Thakurnagar, which falls under this Lok Sabha constituency. Matuas are mostly Namshudras, who are Bengal’s second largest Scheduled Caste community. Interestingly, the incumbent MP is the wife of the late son of the community leader, who is affectionately called Boroma.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

