Bangaon Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Bangaon Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 1,540,713 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 796,650

Female electors: 744,063

Assembly Constituencies: Kalyani SC, Haringhata SC, Bagda SC, Bangaon Uttar SC, Bangaon Dakshin SC, Gaighata SC, Swarupnagar SC

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes. Bangaon constituency came into being in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been winning the Bangaon seat since 2009 elections. The incumbent MP is Mamata Thakur, who won the 2015 by-poll to enter Parliament.

Demographics: This constituency is at the epicentre of the West Bengal’s recent flirtations with the Matua community. The community, which migrated from present-day Bangladesh after 1947, is headquartered at Thakurnagar, which falls under this Lok Sabha constituency. Matuas are mostly Namshudras, who are Bengal’s second largest Scheduled Caste community. Interestingly, the incumbent MP is the wife of the late son of the community leader, who is affectionately called Boroma.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.