Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's DK Suresh wins seat

Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total Electors: 21,90,397 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 11,35,845

Female Electors: 10,54,552

Assembly Constituencies: Kunigal, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bangalore South, Anekal, Magadi, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Channapatna

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: HD Kumaraswamy won the seat in 2009 elections. However, he resigned to contest the Karnataka elections in 2013. Since 2013, DK Suresh of the Congress represents the constituency.

Demography: The Vokkaliga caste is the dominant factor in the Bangalore Lok Sabha constituency. Lingayats, Muslims, Kirubas, Other Backwards Castes like Tigalas and Besthas constitute the rest of the population. Some of the constituents of the constituency like Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bangalore South, Anekal are largely part of Bengaluru’s growing metropolitan region.

