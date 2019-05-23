Bangalore North Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: DV Sadananda Gowda wins

Bangalore North Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total Electors: 24,01,472 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 12,60,356

Female Electors:11,41,116

Assembly Constituencies: KR Puram, Byatarayanapura, Yeshvanthapura, Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleshwaram, Hebbal, Pulakeshinagar

Reserved:No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Shivajinagara and Shanti Nagar VIdhan Sabha constituencies went to Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency is known for electing veteran Congress leader CK Jaffer Sharif eight times between 1977 and 1999. Since 2004, the BJP has won the seat thrice. In the 2004 elections, noted top cop HT Sangliana won the seat after defeating Sharif by 30,000 votes. In the 2009 polls, DB Chandre Gowda registered a win over Sharif, who lost by around 60,000 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda defeated the Congress candidate by over 2.3 Lakh votes.

Demography: The constituency is highly urban with some of the fastest growing areas in Bengaluru. It is one of the most populated constituencies in the state. The constituency also has a large number of migrants from North India. After the delimitation process in 2008, some Muslim dominated areas went to Bangalore Central. The Vokkaligas and Muslims, along with OBCs and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes can decide the electoral fortunes of the candidates.

