Ban on election rallies extended till 31 Jan; EC relaxes curbs for phase 1, 2

Initially, election rallies and roadshows were banned until 15 January and were later extended till 22 January

The ban on road shows and physical rallies for next month's Assembly polls in five states has been extended till 31 January amid surge in coronavirus cases, said the Election Commission on Saturday.

However, relaxations were given for the first two phases of voting due on 10 and 14 February.

ECI extends ban on physical rallies and road shows till January 31, 2022.

Relaxation for Physical public meetings of Political parties or contesting candidates for Phase 1 allowed from January 28, 2022 and for Phase 2 from February 1, 2022.(1/2) — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) January 22, 2022

Earlier today, the election body held a meeting with the Union Health Secretary and the Chief Health Secretaries of the five states to review the restrictions.

"The progress on vaccination will be a key factor in allowing relaxations," officials had said.

The Election Commission has also announced some relaxations for political parties or contesting candidates for Phase 1 from 28 January and for Phase 2 from 1 February.

Let's take a look at some of the relaxations:

- Public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in Phase 1 of the elections has been permitted from 28 January onwards

- Public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in Phase 2 of the elections has been permitted from 1 February onwards

- The maximum number of people for door-to-door campaigns has been increased from five to 10, excluding security personnel

- Video vans for publicity have been permitted at designated open spaces, on the condition that COVID norms are followed

When are the state elections?

Voting for the Assembly elections in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between 10 February and 7 March. Counting of votes will take place on 10 March.