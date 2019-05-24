Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Balurghat Lok Sabha polls:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 15:43:43 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Dr.Sukanta Majumdar 539,317 Votes 45% Votes
AITC Arpita Ghosh 506,024 Votes 42% Votes
RSP Ranen Barman 72,990 Votes 6% Votes
INC Abdus Sadek Sarkar 36,783 Votes 3% Votes
NOTA Nota 13,414 Votes 1% Votes
JMM Naran Tudu 6,387 Votes 1% Votes
IND Muslima Khatun 4,950 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bibhuti Tudu 4,719 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Nalin Chandra Murmu 3,320 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Ranjit Kumar Mohanta 3,300 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Ranendra Nath Mali 2,007 Votes 0% Votes
KPP(U) Nubash Chandra Barman 1,763 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Biren Mahanta 1,526 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(ML)(R) Manas Chakraborty 1,349 Votes 0% Votes
Balurghat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 6,53,848 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,00,649

Female electors: 1,254,497

Reserved: No

Assembly Constituencies: Itahar, Kushmandi (SC), Kumarganj, Balurghat, Tapan (ST), Gangarampur (SC), Harirampur

Delimitation: Yes. Kaliaganj (SC) Assembly seat is part of Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency while Gazole (ST) is part of Malda Uttar Lok Sabha constituency now.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been a stronghold of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) until 2014 when Arpita Ghosh of the TMC won the seat.

Demographics: While six of the constituencies are in Muslim dominated Dakshin Dinajpur district, one is in Uttar Dinajpur. The Muslims in the Dakshin Dinajpur district constitute 25 percent of the population, whereas SCs and STs together constitute another one-fourth of the population. The district is 85 percent rural according to the 2011 Census.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:43:43 IST

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:43:43 IST

