Balurghat Lok Sabha polls:

Balurghat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 6,53,848 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,00,649

Female electors: 1,254,497

Reserved: No

Assembly Constituencies: Itahar, Kushmandi (SC), Kumarganj, Balurghat, Tapan (ST), Gangarampur (SC), Harirampur

Delimitation: Yes. Kaliaganj (SC) Assembly seat is part of Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency while Gazole (ST) is part of Malda Uttar Lok Sabha constituency now.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been a stronghold of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) until 2014 when Arpita Ghosh of the TMC won the seat.

Demographics: While six of the constituencies are in Muslim dominated Dakshin Dinajpur district, one is in Uttar Dinajpur. The Muslims in the Dakshin Dinajpur district constitute 25 percent of the population, whereas SCs and STs together constitute another one-fourth of the population. The district is 85 percent rural according to the 2011 Census.

