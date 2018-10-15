Ballot papers to be used for Uttarakhand civic polls to be held in 84 municipal bodies on 18 November

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The upcoming municipal body elections in Uttarakhand will be held through ballot papers in 84 out of 92 municipal bodies on 18 November.

Thereby candidates can file nomination from their respective seats between 20 October and 23 October. The results for the same will be announced on 20 November.

This comes after the Congress party in September made an appeal to the Election Commission (EC) of India to bring back ballot papers for the 2019 general elections.

Earlier in March, the Congress had asked the EC to allow voters to exercise their franchise by stamping the ballot paper in the 2019 elections, alleging tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).