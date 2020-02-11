Ballimaran Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Ballimaran Assembly Election 2020 | The Aam Aadmi Party's Imran Hussain has won the election from the Ballimaran constituency against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lata Sodhi by a margin of 36,172 votes.

Here is a brief look at Sadar Bazar constituency:

Constituency Name: Ballimaran

Constituency Number: 22

District Name: Central Delhi

Total Electors: 1,40,776

Female Electors: 61,992

Male Electors: 78,777

Third Gender: 7

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: The Ballimaran Assembly constituency was a Congress bastion for over two decades with former minister Haroon Yusuf winning the election from the constituency continuously between 1993 and 2014. Congress lost the seat in the 2015 Assembly election with AAP candidate Imran Hussain registering a victory margin of over 41,000 votes against BJP's Shyam Lal Morwal.

Demographics: The Dalit-Muslim combination could prove to be decisive in Ballimaran. Together, they form nearly 3/5th of the total electorate in the constituency. The constituency has areas such as Ahata Kale Sahib, Amarpuri, Bagichi Allauddin, Bagichi Raghunath, Bara Dari Sher Afgan, Bara Hindu Rao, Baradari Sher Afgan, Basti Bagrian, Basti Harphool Singh, Basti Julahan, Bazar Ballimaran, Bazar Chandni Chowk, Bazar Lal Kuan, Chamelian Road, Chawri Bazar, Chinyot Basti, Dharam Pura, Faizal Road, Farash Khana, Gali Shyamji, Haveli Hissamuddin Haider, Hoshiar Singh Marg and Jogiwara. The Muslim-dominated constituency has a gender ratio of 817, which is below the city average of 824.

