Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Ballabgarh profile: Incumbent MLA Mool Chand Sharma may prove to be a formidable opponent for rivals

Ballabgarh Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 88

Total electors: 2,38,531

Female electors: 1,04,615

Male electors: 1,33,914

Third gender electors: 2

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Ballabhgarh of Faridabad district has welcomed more Congress or Independent candidates than that of the BJP or INLD. Rajinder Singh Bisla won the 2000 Assembly election as an Independent, defeating BJP's Ram Bilas Sharma with 38,112 votes. In both 2005 and 2009, the seat welcomed Sharda Rathore of the Congress. In 2005, INLD's Mool Chand Sharma lost the poll battle to Rathore and in 2009, Surender Tewatia of the BJP became the runner-up. Rathore had polled 35,535 votes in this election. However, the BJP made a comeback, but this time with Mool Chand Sharma, who previously belonged to the INLD. Sharma won by a good margin of 53,098 votes, defeating Congress' Lakhan Kumar Singla.

Rohtas Singh from INLD, Arun Bisla from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Anand Kaushik from Congress and Mool Chand Sharma from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Ballabhgarh Vidhan Sabha comes under the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency. As per the 2011 census, of the total 2,38,531 population, 100 percent is urban. The Scheduled Castes ratio is 10.75.

