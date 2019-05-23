Balasore Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Balasore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 6

Total Electors: 13,66,218 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,09,342

Female Electors: 6,56,876

Assembly Constituencies: Badasahi, Jaleswar, Bhograi, Basta, Balasore, Remuna, Nilagiri

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Kharabela Swain won the seat thrice in a row between 1998 and 2004, before losing to former Union minister Srikant Jena in the 2009 elections. In the 2014 elections, Jena lost to BJD’s Rabindra Kumar Jena.

Demography: The constituency of Balasore roughly covers the district of Balasore, which lies on the northern end of the state and borders West Bengal. The district is largely rural, except for Balasore, which is the largest city in North Odisha.

