Balasore Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
PJP(S) Ramakanta Panda 0 Votes 0% Votes
ANC Mohammed Alli 0 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Subhash 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jagannath Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Basantalata Pattanayak 0 Votes 0% Votes
AITC Haji Sk Abdul Istar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJD Rabindra Kumar Jena 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramanath Barik 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jadunath Sethi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Saroj Kumar Panda 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Pratap Chandra Sarangi 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Navajyoti Patnaik 0 Votes 0% Votes
Balasore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 6

Total Electors: 13,66,218 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,09,342

Female Electors: 6,56,876

Assembly Constituencies: Badasahi, Jaleswar, Bhograi, Basta, Balasore, Remuna, Nilagiri

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Kharabela Swain won the seat thrice in a row between 1998 and 2004, before losing to former Union minister Srikant Jena in the 2009 elections. In the 2014 elections, Jena lost to BJD’s Rabindra Kumar Jena.

Demography: The constituency of Balasore roughly covers the district of Balasore, which lies on the northern end of the state and borders West Bengal. The district is largely rural, except for Balasore, which is the largest city in North Odisha.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

