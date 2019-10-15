Balapur Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Balapur Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Akola district — Murtizapur.

Constituency Name—Balapur

Constituency Number—29

District Name—Akola

Total Electors—2,94,484

Female Electors—1,41,060

Male Electors—1,53,424

Others—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections — In 2004, BJP's Gavhankar Narayanrao Haribhau won the seat with almost 52,157 votes by defeating BBM candidate Sy Mohsin Bhai. In 2009, Independent candidate Baliram Bhagwan Siraskar won with 39,581 votes. In 2014, Baliram Bhagwan Sirskar of the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) won the assembly elections with 41,426 votes against Congress' Khatib Syed Natiquddin. In 2019, BBM merged into the newly founded Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA).

This year, Shiv Sena has fielded Nitinkumar Bhikanrao Tale while the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate is Shaikh Kalim Shaikh Majid. The NCP has fielded Sangram Gulabrao Gawande while the VBA is fielding Dr Dhairyavardhan Haribhau Pundkar. AIMIM has fielded Dr Rahman Khan Haji Kale Khan from this constituency.

Demographics—Balapur has a total population of 189,412 people. It is in the district of Akola

