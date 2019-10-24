Balapur Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Balapur Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

There are two reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste category in the Nagpur district — Umred (SC) and Nagpur North (SC).

Constituency Name – Nagpur Central

Constituency Number – 55

District – Nagpur

Total Electors – 3,23,952

Female Electors – 1,60,475

Male Electors – 1,63,466

Third Gender – 11

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – In 1999, then-incumbent MLA Anees Ahmed won this seat with 39,445 votes against the BJP candidate Kumbhare Vikas Shankarrao who netted 31,189 votes. In 2004, the Ahmed defeated the BJP runner-up Dayashankar Chandrashekhar who netted only 28,401 votes only.

In 2009, Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare of the BJP wrested control of the seat by defeating Congress candidate Dr Ramchandra. Kumbhare had received 56,312 votes while Dr Ramchandra had received only 45,521 votes.

In 2014, Congress brought Ahmed back in the fray from Nagpur Centra against the sitting BJP MLA, however, Kumbhare defeated Ahmed once again, receiving 87,523 votes.

For the 2019 Assembly election, BJP has once again fielded Kumbhare. He is up against Congress candidate Bunty Baba Shelke, AIMIM candidate Abdul Sharique Patel, Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi's Kamlesh Harihar Bhagatkar, among others.

Demographics – A small town in the district of Nagpur, Nagpur Central had been an INC stronghold till 2009.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .