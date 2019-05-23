Balaghat Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's Dhal Singh Bisen wins

Balaghat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 15

Total Electors: 16,29,769 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,22,667

Female Electors: 8,07,102

Assembly Constituencies: Baihar, Lanji, Paraswada, Balaghat, Waraseoni, Katangi, Barghat, Seoni

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The BJP has been winning this seat continuously since 1998 when Gauri Shankar Bisen won the seat. He repeated the feat in the 2004 elections too. In the 2009 elections, KD Deshmukh helped BJP register its four consecutive victory in Balaghat. He made way for Bodh Singh Bhagat, who is the sitting MP.

Demography: Balaghat, located in the southern part of Madhya Pradesh, has a significant chunk of the population that is categorised as Scheduled Tribes. According to the 2011 data, at least one-fourth of the population in the constituency belongs to the Scheduled Tribes. The constituency is also rural in nature, with just 15 percent of the population living in urban areas.

