'Bal Thackeray taught us self-respect': Amid Maharashtra power tussle, Devendra Fadnavis hails Shiv Sena founder on death anniversary

Amid the ongoing power tussle over government formation in Maharashtra, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis paid rich tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his seventh death anniversary.

The BJP leader shared a video on Thackeray on Twitter with the caption: “Balasaheb taught us the importance of self-respect....Tributes to our inspiration, Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray!”

He was also seen paying tribute at a memorial event in Mumbai's Shivaji Park to mark the death anniversary. But the fact that the former chief minister arrived after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and his son, Aaditya Thackeray had left the event, indicates a breakdown in relations between the parties.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was also present at the event to pay tributes. "We will do anything for Balasaheb. The government will be formed in the state. The promise which Uddhav Ji made to Balasaheb, that there will be a chief minister from Shiv Sena... you will soon see that the chief minister will be from Shiv Sena," he told reporters after paying tributes to the late party supremo.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also paid his obeisance to the late party supremo, saying he gave a sense of pride to the Marathi community. Pawar further said, "He received the love of his followers as his politics was rooted in social welfare, and because he was a brilliant orator and an assertive person."

The BJP last week lost its oldest ally as the Shiv Sena, its partner for more than three decades, walked out of the government at the Centre. The Sena is presently in talks with the Congress and NCP over a possible alliance in Maharashtra.

The decision of the Shiv Sena to break ties with the BJP came as the national party did not agree to the former's demand for the post of chief minister on a rotational basis and adhering to a "50:50 formula" for allocating ministries. In the polls to the 288-member state Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

In the latest round of rising tensions between the two parties, Shiv Sena decided to skip the National Democratic Alliance meeting on the eve of the Winter Session of Parliament. Parliament is set to assemble for the Winter Session beginning on Monday, 18 November.

Bal Thackeray's political career

Born on 23 January 1926, in Pune, Thackeray had begun his professional career as a cartoonist with the English-language daily 'The Free Press Journal'. He later quit his professional job and founded the Shiv Sena in 1966 to advocate for the interests of the people of Maharashtra in Mumbai's political and professional landscape.

Thackeray was also the founder of the Marathi-language newspaper 'Saamana'. He did not hold any official positions during his political career. Thackeray breathed his last on 17 November, 2012, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

With inputs from ANI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.