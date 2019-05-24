Bahraich Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Bahraich Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 56

Total electors: 16,38,645 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,55,869

Male electors: 8,82,776

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Balha, Matera, Mahasi became the new Assembly constituencies within the Lok Sabha constituencies.

Assembly Constituencies: Balha, Nanpara, Matera, Mahasi and Bahraich

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Padamsen Chaudhary of the BJP won the seat in the 1999 elections. Rubab Sayda of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 2004. After the delimitation process, Kamal Kishore of the Congress won the seat. He lost to Savitri Bai Phule of the BJP (now Congress) in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Dalits and Muslims are the key components of the electorate in this constituency. A Muslim-Dalit combination can make or break candidatures in this constituency. In fact, the Bahraich Vidhan Sabha constituency, which comes under this constituency, is dominated by Muslims (40 percent of the population).

