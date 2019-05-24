Co-presented by


Bahraich Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 12:37:09 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Akshaibar Lal 525,982 Votes 53% Votes
SP Shabbir Balmiki 397,230 Votes 40% Votes
INC Savitri Bai Phule 34,454 Votes 3% Votes
Nota Nota 13,189 Votes 1% Votes
IND Janardan Gond 5,179 Votes 1% Votes
IND Shivnandan 3,524 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Jagdish Kumar Singh 2,489 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Rinku Sahani 2,427 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gur Prasad 2,131 Votes 0% Votes
RJAP (U) Maujilal 1,662 Votes 0% Votes
RKP Ram Sagar 1,581 Votes 0% Votes
Bahraich Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 56

Total electors: 16,38,645 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,55,869

Male electors: 8,82,776

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Balha, Matera, Mahasi became the new Assembly constituencies within the Lok Sabha constituencies.

Assembly Constituencies: Balha, Nanpara, Matera, Mahasi and Bahraich

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Padamsen Chaudhary of the BJP won the seat in the 1999 elections. Rubab Sayda of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 2004. After the delimitation process, Kamal Kishore of the Congress won the seat. He lost to Savitri Bai Phule of the BJP (now Congress) in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Dalits and Muslims are the key components of the electorate in this constituency. A Muslim-Dalit combination can make or break candidatures in this constituency. In fact, the Bahraich Vidhan Sabha constituency, which comes under this constituency, is dominated by Muslims (40 percent of the population).

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 12:37:09 IST

