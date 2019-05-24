Baharampur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Baharampur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 14,53,783 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,52,943

Female electors: 7,00,840

Assembly Constituencies: Burdwan (SC), Kandi, Bharatpur, Rejinagar, Beldanga, Baharampur, Naoda

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Ketugram Assembly seat went to Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency. New constituency of Rejinagar was created.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress strongman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been representing the Baharampur constituency since 1999.

Demographics: A Congress stronghold since last two decades, Baharampur in Murshidabad is dominated by Muslim voters, who constitute at least 63 percent of the population.

