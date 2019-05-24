Co-presented by


Baharampur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

May 24, 2019 15:42:55 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
INC WON Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury 591,106 Votes 45% Votes
AITC Apurba Sarkar (David) 510,410 Votes 39% Votes
BJP Krishna Joyardar 143,038 Votes 11% Votes
NOTA Nota 14,086 Votes 1% Votes
IND Samir Biswas 13,682 Votes 1% Votes
RSP Id Mohammad 13,362 Votes 1% Votes
JESM Md Ezaruddin 3,046 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Kushadhaj Bala 2,914 Votes 0% Votes
IND Durbadal Das 2,691 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Anisul Ambia 2,642 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) Kashinath Dutta 1,803 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Asish Singha 1,217 Votes 0% Votes
Baharampur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 14,53,783 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,52,943

Female electors: 7,00,840

Assembly Constituencies: Burdwan (SC), Kandi, Bharatpur, Rejinagar, Beldanga, Baharampur, Naoda

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Ketugram Assembly seat went to Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency. New constituency of Rejinagar was created.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress strongman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been representing the Baharampur constituency since 1999.

Demographics: A Congress stronghold since last two decades, Baharampur in Murshidabad is dominated by Muslim voters, who constitute at least 63 percent of the population.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:42:55 IST

