Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Bahadurgarh profile: BJP likely to go all out to defend seat it won for first time in 2014

Bahadurgarh Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 falls under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Bahadurgarh Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 64

Total electors: 2,12,592

Female electors: 97,161

Male electors: 1,15,428

Third gender electors: 3

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: INLD candidate Nafe Singh Rathi defeated Congress' Ramesh Singh in the 2000 election. However, in the 2005 and 2009 elections, Rathi lost to Rajinder Singh Joon of the Congress by large margins. In fact, in 2009, Joon received more than double the votes than Rathi secured. In the 2014 elections, the BJP emerged victorious for the first time ever in Bahadurgarh after its candidate Naresh Kaushik defeated Joon with over 5,000 votes.

Demographics: Formerly known as Sharafbad, Bahadurgarh was once the settlement of the Rathi Jats. It has the highest electoral strength in Jhajjar District.