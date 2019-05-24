Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Baghpat Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 12:36:23 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Dr. Satyapal Singh 525,789 Votes 50% Votes
RLD Jayant Chaudhary 502,287 Votes 48% Votes
NOTA Nota 5,041 Votes 0% Votes
IND Subhash 2,460 Votes 0% Votes
NLP Istakar Ali 1,628 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jafar 1,400 Votes 0% Votes
SJLSP Ramkumar 1,250 Votes 0% Votes
BNJP Parveen Yogi 1,047 Votes 0% Votes
BNIP Uttar Kumar Jindal 932 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Chaudhary Mohkam 707 Votes 0% Votes
AKAP Davender 661 Votes 0% Votes
HND Ruby Kashyap 633 Votes 0% Votes
SAP Dr. Saleem Ahmad 556 Votes 0% Votes
ABHL Manoj Rana 503 Votes 0% Votes
Baghpat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 15,05,175 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,54,494

Male electors: 8,50,681

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Siwalkhas, Modinagar, Baghpat, Baraut and Chhaprauli

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat is a stronghold of Jat leader Ajit Singh. He continuously won the seat between 1989 and 2009 elections, except in 1998 elections. He was defeated by former Mumbai Police Commissioner and BJP candidate Satyapal Singh in 2014 elections.

Demographics: As the former constituency of ex-prime minister Charan Singh, Baghpat is at the heart of Jat politics in Uttar Pradesh. Jats have dominated the politics of this area. However, Muslims and Jatavs – like in other parts of Western Uttar Pradesh – are also found in considerable numbers in the constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 12:36:23 IST

