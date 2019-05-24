Baghpat Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Baghpat Lok Sabha Constituency



Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 15,05,175 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,54,494

Male electors: 8,50,681

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Siwalkhas, Modinagar, Baghpat, Baraut and Chhaprauli

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat is a stronghold of Jat leader Ajit Singh. He continuously won the seat between 1989 and 2009 elections, except in 1998 elections. He was defeated by former Mumbai Police Commissioner and BJP candidate Satyapal Singh in 2014 elections.

Demographics: As the former constituency of ex-prime minister Charan Singh, Baghpat is at the heart of Jat politics in Uttar Pradesh. Jats have dominated the politics of this area. However, Muslims and Jatavs – like in other parts of Western Uttar Pradesh – are also found in considerable numbers in the constituency.

