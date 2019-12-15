Baghmara Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Baghmara Assembly Elections 2019 | The Baghmara Assembly constituency in Jharkhand will vote on 16 December along with 12 other constituencies in phase four of the Jharkhand Assembly election. Baghmara is part of the Giridih parliamentary seat and Dhanbad district.

Results in the last three elections

JD(U)'s Jaleshwar Mahato won the 2005 Assembly polls, with a margin of over 10,000 votes over Congress' Om Prakash Lal, but lost to BJP's Dulu Mahato in the 2009 and 2014 state polls. In the 2019 polls, Dhulu Mahto will not be seen in the race after he and four others were on 9 October convicted by a local court and sentenced to 18 months of jail for helping a person in fleeing from jail. This time, Jaleshwar Mahto is contesting on a Congress ticket.

Demography

Baghmara is a region abundant in coal mines and lies on the banks of the Damodar river. Four operational areas of Bharat Coking Coal Limited operate fully within the region – Katras, Govindpur, Barora and Block II areas.

There is a significant percentage of people who are Bengalis, Biharis and locals. Dhanbad district has infertile laterite soil, having a general tendency towards continuous deterioration. Paddy is the main crop. Bhadai is the autumn crop.

Dhanbad district is listed as a backward region and receives financial support from the Backward Regions Grant Fund. The fund, created by the Government of India, is designed to redress regional imbalances in development.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 4,71,017 population, 37.64 percent is rural and 62.36 percent is urban population.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014):

Constituency number: 43

Total electors: 2,60,002

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 64.48 percent

Major parties in the fray: NSM, BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM

In 2014, the BJP had won 37 seats, while its ally AJSU secured a win in five Assembly seats.

Among the Opposition parties, the RJD, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed an alliance for the polls under the leadership of JMM chief Hemant Soren. Soren is also the Opposition Alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election as compared to the 2014 polls in the two states. However, several of the NDA allies, including BJP's current Jharkhand alliance partner AJSU, have decided to contest the 2019 Assembly polls on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) are also contesting the polls solo.

Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category. According to the Election Commission, the state's population stands at 3.2 crore, of which 86 lakh are ST and 39 lakh are ST.

The state has a total number of 2,08,52,808 electors, including Service Voters. As per the electoral rolls in January 2019, there are 1.18 crore male voters, 1.08 crore female voters and 40,336 service voters.

The number of polling stations in 2014 was 24,803.

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha election with a thumping majority in May this year.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

