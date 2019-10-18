Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Badshahpur profile: BJP faces 18 candidates at seat it easily won in 2014

Badshahpur Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the general category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Badshahpur Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 76

Total electors: 3,79,073

Female electors: 1,78,771

Male electors: 2,00,297

Third gender electors: 5

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Congress' Dharam Pal won the seat over Independent candidate Rakesh by securing 50,557 votes in 2009 polls. However, the BJP surged after receiving a massive mandate in 2014 with its candidate Narbir Singh, who received 86,672 votes. The candidates who filed nominations for the 21 October election from Badshahpur include BJP's Manish Yadav, Maman Yadav of Swaraj India, Chanderpal of BSC party, Rishiraj Rana from the JJP, Sonu Thakran of the INLD and Rajesh of Janta party. Nineteen candidates are in the fray from Badshahpur, as per the district election office.

Demographics: It has the largest elector population in Haryana. As per the estimates of 2011 census, of the total 3,79,073 population in Badshahpur, 30.23 percent is rural and 69.77 percent is urban population. The Scheduled Castes ratio in the Assembly seat is 15.32.

