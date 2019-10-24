Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Badnera Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 11:02:36 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Ravi Rana 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rani Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Rahul Manikrao Deshmukh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sheela Santosh Meshram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shekh Shaphi Abdul Haphij 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Suresh Maroti Meshram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Suraj Narayan Gharde 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prashant Panjab Jadhav 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Pramod Yashvantrao Ingale 0 Votes 0% Votes
SS Band Priti Sanjay 0 Votes 0% Votes
BVA Athawale Sanjay Hiramanji 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Adv. Vilas Devidas Gawande 0 Votes 0% Votes
GGP Chavhan Jivan Kishorrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
KSP(S) Gadhave Pravin Rameshwarrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mrudula Kishor Sonone 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mahesh Subhashrao Deshmukh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gadling Shridhar Vithoba 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMKP Adv. Ratnakar Sudamrao Bansod 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

  • Badnera is the 37th constituency among 288 constituencies of Mahrashtra

  • Independent candidate Ravi Rana has won the seat consecutively since 2009

  • Rana is up against NCP's Sanjay Devidas Bhonde and Shiv Senal leader Band Priti Sanjay

  • This year, the total electors in the constituency are 3,55,027

Badnera Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Amaravati district — Daryapur (SC) and Melghat (ST).

File image of an EVM. CNN-News18

Constituency Name – Badnera

Constituency Number – 37

District Name – Amravati

Total Electors – 3,55,027

Female Electors –174210

Male Electors – 180801

Third Gender–16

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – In 2004, Shiv Sena candidate Dyaneshwar Dhane Patil lost to NCP's Sulbha Sanjay Khodke who won with almost 54,995 votes. However, since 2009 Independent candidate Ravi Rana has been winning the Assembly election in the constituency. Both in 2009 and 2014, Rana had won the seat against the NCP candidate by a huge margin. Sitting MLA Rana is once again in the fray as an Independent candidate. He is up against NCP's Sanjay Devidas Bhonde and Shiv Sena leader Band Priti Sanjay.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 11:02:36 IST

