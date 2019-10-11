Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Badnera profile: Elected twice from constituency, Independent candidate Ravi Rana up for a hat-trick

Badnera Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Amaravati district — Daryapur (SC) and Melghat (ST).

Constituency Name – Badnera

Constituency Number – 37

District Name – Amravati

Total Electors – 3,55,027

Female Electors –174210

Male Electors – 180801

Third Gender–16

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – In 2004, Shiv Sena candidate Dyaneshwar Dhane Patil lost to NCP's Sulbha Sanjay Khodke who won with almost 54,995 votes. However, since 2009 Independent candidate Ravi Rana has been winning the Assembly election in the constituency. Both in 2009 and 2014, Rana had won the seat against the NCP candidate by a huge margin. Sitting MLA Rana is once again in the fray as an Independent candidate. He is up against NCP's Sanjay Devidas Bhonde and Shiv Sena leader Band Priti Sanjay.