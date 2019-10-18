Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Badnapur profile: Incumbent BJP MLA Narayan Kuche faces NCP's Bablu Chaudhary in seat reserved under SC category

Badnapur Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Jalna district – Badnapur (SC).

Constituency Name—Badnapur

Constituency Number—102

District Name—Jalna

Total Electors—3,07,438

Female Electors—1,46,039

Male Electors—1,61,399

Third Gender—0

Reserved— Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections: In 1999, Chavan Narayanrao Satawaji of Shiv Sena (SHS) won the seat with 39,531 votes defeating Independent candidate Chavan Arvind Bajirao who got only 24,153 votes. NCP rose to power in 2004 when Arvind Bajirao Chavan won with 56,539 votes. In 2009, SHS got back its power as Santosh Vasantlal Sambre won the constituency with 56,242 votes by defeating Sudamrao Sandu Sadashive of NCP. The year 2014 was in the favour of BJP as Kuche Narayan Tilakchand won the seat with the highest votes in the past nine elections, ie, 73,560 votes.

This year, Bablu Chaudhary from NCP will be contesting in Badnapur against incumbent MLA Narayan Kuche of BJP.

Demography – Badnapur is in the district of Jalna in Maharashtra. As per the 2011 census, Badnapur village has a population of 11869 of which 5964 are males while 5905 are females.

