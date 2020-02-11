Badli Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Badli profile: Badli is a largely rural constituency and one of the oldest villages in Delhi, situated in North West Delhi. In this constituency, the Aam Aadmi Party's Ajesh Yadav has won against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Vijay Kumar Bhagat with a margin of 29,123 votes.

Badli, consists of two urban villages namely, Badli and Samaypur, and three rural villages: Libaspur, Siraspur and Bhalswa.

Localities like Yadav Nagar, Jahangirpuri Resettlement Colony and Swaroop Nagar also come under the constituency.

Here is a brief profile of Badli constituency:

Constituency Name: Badli

Constituency Number: 5

District Name: North West Delhi

Total Electors: 223268

Female Electors: 95053

Male Electors: 128192

Third Gender: 23

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: Devendra Yadav of the Congress was elected twice from Badli in 2009 and 2013 but he lost out to AAP's Ajesh Yadav in 2015 by a margin of 35,376 votes.

Demographics: Once upon a time, Badli used to be one of the biggest villages in the area. It’s a now a rural constituency in a largely urbanised Union Territory. Purvanchalis, who have migrated from Eastern UP and Bihar, could be a decisive factor in the constituency. The issue of regularisation of illegal colonies will be a big talking point in these elections as Badli contains around 32 unauthorised colonies and a few jhuggi jhopri clusters. Situated close to the Haryana border, Badli also has a sizeable population of Gujjars, who form at least five percent of Delhi’s electorate.

