Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Badli profile: Largely dependent on farming for livelihoods, voters guided BJP to win in 2014

Badli Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Badli Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 65

Total electors: 1,72,816

Female electors: 79,226

Male electors: 93,590

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In 2000, Dhir Pal Singh won in the Assembly elections for a record fifth consecutive term. He had contested as a candidate for a different party each time, except in 1987. Naresh Kumar of the Congress emerged as a runner-up. Kumar contested as an Independent candidate in 2005 and won. In the following election, he contested on a Congress ticket and won again by defeating Independent candidate Brijender Singh Chahar. In 2014, the BJP came to power for the first time in history in Badli as Om Parkash Dhankar won by a margin of 41,549 votes.

Mahavir Gulia from INLD, Pradeep Raiya from Bahujan Samaj Party, Kuldeep Vats from Congress and Omprakash Dhankhar from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Agriculture is the primary source of income for the people of Badli, and Hindus constitute the majority of the population.

