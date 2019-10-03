Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Badhra profile: BJP hopes to retain seat even as rivals seek to make inroads

Badhra Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Badhra Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 55

Total electors: 1,85,531

Female electors: 85,527

Male electors: 1,00,004

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In 2000, Ranbir Singh Mandola of the INLD gained over the Haryana Vikas Party's (HVP) Narpender Singh. He was, however, defeated by Congress candidate Dharambir in the 2005 elections. INLD’s Raghbir Singh defeated Ranbir Singh Mahendra, son of former chief minister Bansi Lal, in 2009 when water scarcity was a major issue. In 2014, Mahendra lost the polls again when BJP’s Sukhvinder Mandi bagged the elections with 39,139 votes.

Vijay Panchgava from INLD, Shiv Kumar from Bahujan Samaj Party, Ranbir Singh Mahendra from Congress and Sukhvinder Mandi from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Badhra lies 37 kilometers away from the district headquarters, Dadri.

