Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Badhkal profile Congress, BJP set to lock horns in this 100% urban constituency

Badhkal Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 87

Total electors: 2,75,293

Female electors: 1,24,908

Male electors: 1,50,371

Third gender electors: 14

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In Badkhal, both in 2009 and 2014, it was a contest between the BJP and Congress. In 2009 polls, Congress' Mahender Partap Singh gained over Seema Trikha of the BJP by 33,150 votes. But in the next election, Trikha took over Singh by receiving or 52.51 percent (70,218) of the votes.

Ajay Bhadana from INLD, Manoj Chaudhary from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Vijay Pratap Singh from Congress and Seema Trikha from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Badhkal LAC in 2019

Demographics: Badkhal Vidhan Sabha is located in Faridabad district of Haryana. According to the 2011 census, of the total 2,75,293 population, 100 percent is urban. The Scheduled Castes ratio is 9:51.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .