Badaun Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 12:55:43 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Dr. Sanghmitra Maurya 511,352 Votes 47% Votes
SP Dharmendra Yadav 492,898 Votes 46% Votes
INC Saleem Iqbal Shervani 51,947 Votes 5% Votes
NOTA Nota 8,606 Votes 1% Votes
AIFB Kailash Kumar Mishra 4,347 Votes 0% Votes
IND Swami Paglanand 4,085 Votes 0% Votes
IND Hari Singh 2,637 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kirpa Shankar Shakya 2,219 Votes 0% Votes
IND Atul Kumar 1,681 Votes 0% Votes
KTP Mahesh Shrivastav 1,336 Votes 0% Votes

Badaun Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 17,69,145 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,91,105

Male electors: 9,78,040

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Badaun, Bilsi, Dataganj, Bisauli, Sheikhupur and Sahaswan

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This seat has been a Samajwadi Party stronghold since 1996. In the 1999 and 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Saleen Iqbal Sherwani won the seat while Dharmendra Yadav won the seat in the 2009 and 2014 elections.

Demographics: The Muslims and Yadavs are the predominant communities in the constituency with each having 15 percent of the votes share in the electorate.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 12:55:43 IST

