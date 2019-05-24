Badaun Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Badaun Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 17,69,145 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,91,105

Male electors: 9,78,040

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Badaun, Bilsi, Dataganj, Bisauli, Sheikhupur and Sahaswan

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This seat has been a Samajwadi Party stronghold since 1996. In the 1999 and 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Saleen Iqbal Sherwani won the seat while Dharmendra Yadav won the seat in the 2009 and 2014 elections.

Demographics: The Muslims and Yadavs are the predominant communities in the constituency with each having 15 percent of the votes share in the electorate.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.