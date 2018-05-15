Badami Assembly Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: The contest is tight in Badami Assembly constituency with the incumbent chief minister and Congress candidate Siddaramaiah leading BJP's B Sreeramulu by around 4,200 votes.
Based on Election Commision data available on their website, at 12:14 pm, the difference between Indian National Congress candidate Siddaramaiah and BJP's Sreeramulu was around 4,200 votes. Siddaramiah had received 61,000 votes.
JD(S) candidate Hanamant Mavinmarad was, who won the election in 2013 was way behind in the race with 21,802 votes. Earlier, speaking with PTI, he had said, "Both Siddaramaiah and Sriramulu are outsiders. I will win with a good margin," said Mavinamarada, exuding confidence.
Badami has a significant presence of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes Muslims and other backward castes — the bedrock of Siddaramaiah's support base.
Siddaramiah decided to contest from the constituency along with Chamundeshwari. The incumbent chief minister gave up the Varuna constituency for his son Yathindra and is now contesting from Badami and Chamundeshwari.
With Sriramulu, a confidant of the resourceful and controversial Reddy brothers, joining the fray, the contest for Badami has become a big-ticket battle. For Sriramulu too, Badami is the second constituency he is contesting apart from Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district.
A political analyst said the Congress is hoping that the chief minister's presence in the fray here would infuse fresh energy into the party's campaign in north Karnataka.
The BJP considers the area its stronghold, especially the districts of Bagalakote, Vijayapura, Dharwad and Gadag. Congress leaders feel that Siddaramaiah's presence would encourage the fence-sitters to vote for the party.
Former minister and five-time Badami Congress MLA, BB Chimmanakatti, who is ailing, was reluctant to give up his seat initially but eventually fell in line.
Click here for live updates on Karnataka Election 2018
Click here for live results updates on Karnataka Election 2018
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: May 15, 2018 12:32 PM
Highlights
B Sreeramulu leads against Siddaramiah in Badami by around 500 votes
Based on Election Commision data available on their website, at 10:32 am, the difference between Indian National Congress candidate Siddaramaiah and BJP's Sreeramulu was around 500 votes with Sreeramulu leading the race with 20,720 votes. Siddaramiah had received 20292 votes.
JD(S) candidate Hanamant Mavinmarad was, who won the election in 2013 was way behind in the race with 11,258 votes.
12:18 (IST)
Siddaramaiah extends lead over Sreeramulu to 4,800 votes
Siddaramaiah increased the margin of his lead over BJP's Sreeramulu by over 4,800 votes, with 57,962 votes till 12:15 pm - according to Election Commission website data. Sreemalulu was on 53,161 votes.
11:54 (IST)
Siddaramaiah edging ahead of Sreeramulu by 2,800 votes in a close contest
Based on Election Commission data, Siddaramiah is leading in Badami by over 2,800 votes. The incumbent chief minister was ahead with 48,845 votes, whereas, Sreeramulu was close in second place with 46,119 votes.
11:48 (IST)
BJP Karnataka taunts Congress over Siddaramaiah's decision to contest from Badami
11:42 (IST)
Mahadayi a key issue for Badami
There is a feeling that the Mahadayi agitation has not received adequate attention because it is too far away from the centre of power, Bengaluru — over 400 kilometres, to be precise. Moreover, most of the political leadership is concentrated in the south Karnataka region, making the northern part feel left out.
Which is why the optimists see Siddaramaiah's decision to contest from Badami as the glass half-full. He has the opportunity to emerge as north Karnataka's hero if he can get Mahadayi water to Badami and its neighbourhood.
Click here to read more
11:29 (IST)
Sreemalulu could be deputy CM
B Sreemalulu, a close aide of the powerful Reddy brothers of Ballari, has been touted to become the next deputy chief minister if the BJP comes to power. The 46-year-old, who had performed a gau puja (cow worship) on election day on Saturday, began his day with elaborate puja rituals.
11:17 (IST)
Congress' Siddaramaiah leading by 2765 votes
As of 11:11 am data available on the Election Commission website, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah was leading BJP's Sreemalulu by 2,765 votes.
Siddaramiah was leading the race with 37470 votes, while Sreemalulu was on 34705 votes. JD(S) candidate Hanamant Mavinmarad, who won the election in 2013, is behind in the race with 17,559 votes.
11:07 (IST)
Siddaramaiah's 'last election'
A day after the voting for the Karnataka Assembly election was held, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that the Congress would retain power in the southern state and said this was his last election."
Speaking to reporters, one of the two seats from where he contested in the high-stakes polls, along with Badami in north Karnataka, the Congress leader had said on Sunday, "This will be my last election."
Click here to read more
10:56 (IST)
Siddaramaiah takes the lead position, Sreeramulu trailing by around 3,500 votes at 10:50 am
Based on Election Commission data, Siddaramiah is leading in Badami by over 3,500 votes. The incumbent chief minister was ahead with 29,729 votes, whereas, Sreeramulu was close in second place with 26,230 votes.
10:35 (IST)
B Sreeramulu leads against Siddaramiah in Badami by around 500 votes
Based on Election Commision data available on their website, at 10:32 am, the difference between Indian National Congress candidate Siddaramaiah and BJP's Sreeramulu was around 500 votes with Sreeramulu leading the race with 20,720 votes. Siddaramiah had received 20292 votes.
JD(S) candidate Hanamant Mavinmarad was, who won the election in 2013 was way behind in the race with 11,258 votes.
10:31 (IST)
Updates for Badami Assembly Constituency election begin now