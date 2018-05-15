Badami Assembly Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: The contest is tight in Badami Assembly constituency with the incumbent chief minister and Congress candidate Siddaramaiah leading BJP's B Sreeramulu by around 1,875 votes.

Based on Election Commision data available on their website, at 12:14 pm, the difference between Indian National Congress candidate Siddaramaiah and BJP's Sreeramulu was around 1,875 votes. Siddaramiah had received 66,478 votes.

JD(S) candidate Hanamant Mavinmarad was, who won the election in 2013 was way behind in the race with 24,004 votes. Earlier, speaking with PTI, he had said, "Both Siddaramaiah and Sriramulu are outsiders. I will win with a good margin," said Mavinamarada, exuding confidence.

Badami has a significant presence of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes Muslims and other backward castes — the bedrock of Siddaramaiah's support base.

Siddaramiah decided to contest from the constituency along with Chamundeshwari. The incumbent chief minister gave up the Varuna constituency for his son Yathindra and is now contesting from Badami and Chamundeshwari.

With Sriramulu, a confidant of the resourceful and controversial Reddy brothers, joining the fray, the contest for Badami has become a big-ticket battle. For Sriramulu too, Badami is the second constituency he is contesting apart from Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district.

A political analyst said the Congress is hoping that the chief minister's presence in the fray here would infuse fresh energy into the party's campaign in north Karnataka.

The BJP considers the area its stronghold, especially the districts of Bagalakote, Vijayapura, Dharwad and Gadag. Congress leaders feel that Siddaramaiah's presence would encourage the fence-sitters to vote for the party.

Former minister and five-time Badami Congress MLA, BB Chimmanakatti, who is ailing, was reluctant to give up his seat initially but eventually fell in line.

With inputs from PTI