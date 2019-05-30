Babul Supriyo, Minister of State 2019: Singer re-elected from Asansol was one of only two BJP leaders to win in West Bengal in 2014

Babul Supriya Boral, or Babul Supriyo as he is better known, is a playback singer who was re-elected from the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal in the parliamentary elections. He held the portfolio of a Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

After entering politics in 2014, Supriyo won his first election from Asansol — becoming one of the only two BJP candidates to win a seat in West Bengal. Before being given the heavy industries and public enterprises ministry, he was earlier appointed as the minister of state in both the urban development and housing and urban poverty alleviation ministries. He was also a member of the Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

Supriyo holds a BCom (Honours) degree from the University of Calcutta.