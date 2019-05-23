Azamgarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Akhilesh Yadav leading

Azamgarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 69

Total electors: 17,03,222

Female electors: 7,61,674

Male electors: 9,41,548

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh and Mehnagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Azamgarh seat is currently held by Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Ramakant Yadav has won the seat thrice, first as a Samajwadi Party candidate, then as a BSP candidate and finally in 2009 as a BJP candidate. In 2008 by-poll, Akbar Ahmad of the BSP won the seat.

Demographics: Yadavs, Muslims and Dalit – Chamar, Dhusia, Jhusia, Jatav – voters form the bulk of the electorate in Azamgarh. Notably, Yadav candidates have traditionally been winning the seat since 1952. Part of the industrially backward Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Azamgarh is also largely a rural constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.