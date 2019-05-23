Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Azamgarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Akhilesh Yadav leading

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:08:44 IST pollpedia

Azamgarh Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 69

Total electors: 17,03,222

Female electors: 7,61,674

Male electors: 9,41,548

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh and Mehnagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Azamgarh seat is currently held by Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Ramakant Yadav has won the seat thrice, first as a Samajwadi Party candidate, then as a BSP candidate and finally in 2009 as a BJP candidate.  In 2008 by-poll, Akbar Ahmad of the BSP won the seat.

Demographics: Yadavs, Muslims and Dalit – Chamar, Dhusia, Jhusia, Jatav – voters form the bulk of the electorate in Azamgarh. Notably, Yadav candidates have traditionally been winning the seat since 1952. Part of the industrially backward Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Azamgarh is also largely a rural constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:08:44 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile