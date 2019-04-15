Azam Khan denies saying 'Jaya Prada wears khaki underpants', vows to withdraw Lok Sabha candidature if proved guilty

Rampur: Azam Khan on Monday clarified that he did not make any objectionable remarks against film actor and BJP candidate Jaya Prada, fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Rampur against him.

Khan’s clarification came after he allegedly, while addressing a poll campaign rally in Rampur, made a below-the-belt remark against Prada.

“I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face, but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underpants,” Khan purportedly said on Sunday.

Asserting that he did not name anyone, the Samajwadi leader said he would withdraw his candidature from the ongoing polls if proven guilty.

"I said that people took time to know a real face in reference to a man, who once said he brought 150 rifles with him, and if he sees Azam, he would have shot him dead. My leaders also made a mistake. Now, it has been revealed that he has an RSS pant on his body. Shorts are worn by men," Khan told ANI.

"I was a nine-time MLA from Rampur and have been a minister. I know what to say. "If anyone proves that I have named anyone and insulted anyone by name, I will step back from the elections," he added.

Khan also accused the media of misinterpreting his comments.

"I am disappointed. The media did not like me; I also did not like them. They have caused damage to the country," he said.

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada had won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat in 2004 and 2009 on a Samajwadi Party ticket, but she was expelled on account of alleged anti-party activities in 2010. She joined the BJP last month.

The election to 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to be conducted in all seven phases. Eight seats in the state went to the polls in the first phase on 11 April. The final phase of voting will take place on 19 May. The results will be announced on 23 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.