Azam Khan alleges Muslims weren't allowed to vote in 18 April polling in Rampur, says DM, SP beat up voters

Rampur: SP leader Azam Khan on Wednesday alleged that the district administration in his constituency did not allow Muslims voters to exercise their franchise in the ongoing elections.

“For past one week, houses of Muslims are being looted. They were beaten as well. One day back, District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police have beaten them as well,” Khan said during a press conference.

“77,000 red cards have been given to Muslim people without any official signature and the police have asked them not to come out of houses. They have been snatched their rights to vote. The order was neither issued by the state government or the central government," he said. The SP leader also alleged that faulty machines were deployed in areas dominated by Muslims.

Khan contested in Rampur against BJP's Jaya Prada. Polling for this constituency was held on 18 April.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.