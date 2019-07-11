Ayodhya land dispute: SC directs three-member mediation panel to submit report by 18 July; next hearing on 25 July

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered Justice FM Kalifullah, chairperson of the three-member mediation panel in the Ayodhya land dispute case, to submit a status report by 18 July.

In case the matter is not resolved by mediation, the apex court listed the next date of hearing for 25 July on a day-to-day basis.

#RamMandir -#BabriMasjid: Matter to be heard from July 25 on day to day basis in case matter cannot be resolved by mediation, orders Supreme Court #Ayodhya — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) July 11, 2019

Advocate K Parasaran arguing for applicant seeking fixing of early hearing said, "Even if a settlement is entered into, it should have Your Lordships' approval".

Making submissions for Muslim parties, senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan said: "This is not the time to criticise mediation committee."

"Our Lordships can stop the mediation suo motu, but it is not proper for a party to come before this court and seek scrapping of the entire process," said Dhavan.

He also said that just because one party is 'fed up' with mediation process, it cannot override the court's order.

#RamMandir - #BabriMasjid: Just because one party has got fed up with mediation process, does not mean that the party can come to this court to override this Court's order, submits Rajeev Dhavan.#Ayodhya — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) July 11, 2019

A five-judge Constitution Bench comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer heard an application filed by one of the litigants in the Ayodhya case seeking early hearing of the matter on Thursday.

Senior advocate PS Narasimha, who appeared for litigant Gopal Singh Visharad, had told the bench headed by the Chief Justice on Tuesday that the apex court should list title dispute case for urgent hearing because "nothing much has been happening" in the case, which was referred to the three-member mediation panel by the Supreme Court.

On 10 May, the top court had granted an extension to the mediation panel that is holding deliberations to resolve the Ayodhya land dispute. The panel had requested an extension until 15 August, which the court had accepted.

The top court had then said that if the mediators were optimistic about the results then it saw no harm in granting additional time.

