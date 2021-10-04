Autumn winds in Indian politics: With Congress in kamikaze mode, Didi is the one to watch

The twin challenge before Mamata Banerjee for emerging as a prima donna in the opposition firmament is to build her own national profile while enlarging the geographic footprint of her party

One week they say is a long time in politics. Last week was more action-packed from a political standpoint than anything one has seen of late. Soaring political temperatures when winter was about to set in befuddled many. And the media had its plate full.

Separating the strands, one can see three distinct trends. The significance of these developments is not as much for current politics but in what it portends for the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. So it may be useful to do a quick recap of the week’s high points to understand the threads.

It started with Trinamool Congress hoisting its flag in Goa. That stole some thunder from the Kanhaiya Kumar-Jignesh Mewani entry into the Congress. Before the day was over, Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation caused tremors in Punjab. Then there was a mock Tomatina festival at Kapil Sibal’s house triggered by his comments about the elusive party ‘high command’. Captain Amarinder Singh came to Delhi for a meeting with Amit Shah, which sparked speculation about his next move. It seems he may float his own outfit though one is not clear of its shape and form.

While all this was happening, Arvind Kejriwal visited Punjab and promised a slew of freebies in the event of the Aam Aadmi Party coming to power in Punjab. In other news, two dozen-odd Congress MLAs from Chhattisgarh landed in Delhi on a ‘private visit’ amid rumours of tension between the CM Bhupesh Baghel and his bete-noire TS Singh Deo.

If that was not exciting enough, Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of Trinamool Congress, issued an ultimatum to Congress. He said, in no uncertain terms, his party cannot wait any longer for Congress to take the lead against BJP. To back it up, there were reports of an imminent exodus from Congress to AITMC in Meghalaya. By way of a side-show, there was Mamata Banerjee’s by-election in Bhowanipore, Kolkata. There was no surprise there. Didi won with a thumping majority.

One person who appeared unaffected by the developments was Rahul Gandhi. Though many would have expected him to be the most perturbed at the turn of events. But the young Gandhi scion was his usual unflappable self away on a tour of his constituency in Wayanad, Kerala.

First, from Rahul Gandhi’s nonchalance, it appears that he would be quite happy to let the party split wide down the middle. A deconstruction before reconstruction as it were. Priyanka Gandhi pressing on in Uttar Pradesh - where the party has little hope of making it beyond a distant third - while the party is in trouble everywhere else tends to confirm such a hypothesis.

Second, for the old Congressmen it has become almost a do-or-die moment. They do not see much hope inside the sinking Noah’s Ark that Congress once used to be, and are ready to bail out before it's too late. This is evident in the renewed restlessness of the G23 group and the actions of Captain Amarinder Singh and Luizinho Faleiro in Goa.

Third, it is becoming clear that all Opposition parties are losing their patience with the Congress and all but giving up on Rahul Gandhi. The flicker of hope that they had seen in Priyanka Gandhi joining her brother as a force multiplier is fast fading. One wishes Sonia Gandhi good health but how far she would be able to lead the battle from the front in the coming years remains questionable.

Opposition leaders are not getting any younger. Some of them are already past their sell-by date. Others believe that another term for Narendra Modi might put a paid stamp on their long-term ambitions. So, instead of waiting for Godot, the big players are preparing to chart their own course.

Though it is early days yet - two axes seem to be emerging from the three factors. One is of the Trinamool Congress and the other of the AAP. However, the two of them are following a different strategy, which may well merge closer to the elections depending on their respective success quotient.

Between Trinamool and AAP, the latter had a head-start. Though still confined to Delhi, thanks to the obsession of the mainstream media with Delhi, Kejriwal has succeeded in building a national profile for himself in the last ten years. Mamata, on the other hand, though known across the country, has so far been viewed as more of a regional leader. The landslide victory in the last Assembly elections may have boosted her image to be compared to a Bengal Tigress. But, she is still to arrive on the national stage as it were. One can argue that Narendra Modi was on a similar footing prior to 2014. However, Narendra Modi had the entire RSS and BJP organisation at his disposal.

So, the twin challenge before Mamata for emerging as a prima donna in the opposition firmament is to build her own national profile while enlarging the geographic footprint of her party. Not having the luxury of time to play catch up with Kejriwal - she seems to be moving as per a plan probably charted out by Prashant Kishore. On the one hand, she is trying to project herself as a direct challenger to Modi, while subtly putting down the Congress as a spent force. On another front, her nephew — Abhishek Banerjee — is crisscrossing the country with a shopping bag in hand to pick up low-hanging fruit. It is a blueprint for creeping acquisition which may ultimately morph into stitching alliances with larger regional parties like NCP, Samajwadi Party and YSR Congress.

Kejriwal being a product of the Anna Hazare — India Against Corruption (IAC) movement — had positioned himself and the AAP as a party with a difference. He cannot jettison that plank easily and will have to continue on an independent track at least for the time being. Whether by default or design AAP’s and TMC’s paths may not cross for the time being as their areas of concentration are likely to be different. While TMC would logically focus more on East and North East India, AAP’s strength lies in the North (Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh). Even in states, such as Goa, where there may be an overlap it may be possible to work out an understanding. Options of alliance pre- or post-2024 can emerge depending on the mood and relative positions closer to date. Before that, the results of the Assembly elections starting with UP, Punjab and Goa will set the pace and tone for the non-BJP parties.

For the BJP the task is cut out with the state polls. In hindsight, it should be clear why Modi and Amit Shah put in disproportionate energy and resources in the West Bengal elections. The massive setback after creating huge hype and subsequent meltdown in Bengal would have upset their calculations for stopping Mamata Banerjee in her tracks. Her victory in the Bhawanipur bypolls, although a foregone conclusion, will free her from state politics to undertake a Bharat Abhiyan as Modi did after the 2021 Gujarat Elections. Though ‘Dilli’ is still “dur ast’ - her potential cannot be underestimated anymore.