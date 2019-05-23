Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Autonomous District Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:33:44 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jones Ingti Kathar 0 Votes 0% Votes
ASDC Holiram Terang 0 Votes 0% Votes
NPP Lienkhochon 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Horen Sing Bey 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Biren Singh Engti 0 Votes 0% Votes

Autonomous District Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 7,01,890 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 3,58,880

Female electors: 3,43,010

Assembly Constituencies: Haflong (ST), Bokajan (ST), Howraghat (ST), Diphu (ST), Baithalangso (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Jayanta Rongpi of the CPM-ML won the seat in 1999 elections. Since 2004, the seat is being held by Biren Singh Engti of the Congress party.

Demographics: The constituency comprises two tribal autonomous districts: Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong. These two autonomous territories are home to several indigenous tribes in Assam like Karbi, Dimasa, Kuki, Biate, etc.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:33:44 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile