Ausa Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Ausa Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Latur district — Udgir.

Constituency Name—Ausa

Constituency Number—239

District Name—Latur

Total Electors—316197

Female Electors—149322

Male Electors—166875

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–Congress is the ruling party in Ausa constituency as their candidate Basavraj Madhavrao Patil completed his second term this year.

He defeated Shiv Sena candidate Dinkar Baburao Mane in Assembly polls of 2014 and 2009. In 2014, Patil defeated the Shiv Sena candidate with a margin of about 9,000 votes and in 2009 with 15,000 votes.

In 2004, Mane got 71,324 votes against Congress' Patil Shesherao Trimbakrao, who received only 49,865 votes.

In 2019, Patil of Congress will be defending his seat against opponents including Dr Anil Sugriv Kamble of Bahujan Samaj Party, Abhimanyu Dattatray Pawar of BJP along with independent candidates like Akash Prakash Patil, Gousodin Usman Shaikh, Nitin Panditrao Bandgar, Pandurang Murlidhar Chewale,Bajrang Bhujangrao Jadhav,Baswaraj Patil, Baswaraj Patil and Manohar Anandrao Patil among others.

