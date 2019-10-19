Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Aurangabad West profile: Main contest likely between Shiv Sena, AIMIM and VBA as NCP and Congress stay away

Aurangabad West Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in Aurangabad district Aurangabad West (SC).

Constituency Name—Aurangabad West

Constituency Number—108

District Name— Aurangabad

Total Electors— 2,87,750

Female Electors—1,33,317

Male Electors—1,54,612

Third Gender— 0

Reserved— Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections— In the 2004 Assembly Elections, Congress’ Rajendra Jawaharlal Darda won the seat receiving a total of 1,54,056 votes against Pradeep Jaiswal of Shiv Sena who received 146,170 votes. Shiv Sena won the seat in 2009 with party candidate Sanjay Shirsat defeating Chandrabhan Parkhe of the Congress with a margin of nearly 15,000 votes. In 2014, Sanjay Shirsat of Shiv Sena retained the seat. BJP's Madhukar Damodar Sawant emerged as the runner-up.

In the 2019 election, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shirsat is eyeing a third consecutive win. He is facing 11 rivals in the seat reserved under SC category, including Arun Vitthalrao Borde of AIMIM, and Sandeep Shirsat of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, among others. Both the NCP and Congress are not in the fray in the constituency.

