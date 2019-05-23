Co-presented by


Aurangabad Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:08:50 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
SP(L) Som Prakash 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dhirendra Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Santosh Kumar Sinha 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Yogendra Ram 0 Votes 0% Votes
AHFB(K) Dr Dharmendra Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
HAM(S) Upendra Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Sushil Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Avinash Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Naresh Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes

Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 37

Total electors: 15,36,153

Female electors: 7,10,579

Male electors: 8,25,574

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Konch Assembly seat was dissolved and made part of a new Assembly segment, Tikari, in 2008. Imamganj Assembly seat was also added in 2008. Kutumba Assembly segment was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Kutumba (SC), Aurangabad, Rafiganj, Gurua, Imamganj (SC), Tikari.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: From 1999 to 2009, Congress controlled the seat but in 2009, Sushil Kumar Singh of the JD(U) defeated RJD’s Shakil Ahmed Khan. Singh won the seat again in 2014 on a BJP ticket.

Demographics: A Maoist-dominated constituency, it is spread across parts of Aurangabad and Gaya districts. The constituency has a sizeable Rajput and Muslim population, who together form at least 20 percent of the population. Aurangabad district also receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:08:50 IST

