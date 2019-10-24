Aurangabad East Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Aurangabad East Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in Aurangabad district Aurangabad West (SC).

Constituency Name—Aurangabad East

Constituency Number—109

District Name— Aurangabad

Total Electors— 3,17,951

Female Electors—1,50,982

Male Electors—1,66,968

Third Gender— 0

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections: In 2004, Haribhau Bagade of BJP lost to Kalyan Vaijinath Kale of Congress where the with a margin of nearly 9,000 votes. Congress retained the seat winning the 2009 Assembly election from the constituency. R ajendra Jawaharlal Darda won the seat receiving a total of 48,190 votes against Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad of BJP. In 2014, BJP's Atul Moreshwar Save won the seat receiving 64,528 votes and defeating Abdul Gaffar Quadri of AIMIM.

In the 2019 election, Atul Moreshwar Save of BJP is once again in the fray against Abdul Gaffar Quadri of AIMIM.

Demographics— Aurangabad East is in the district of Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

