Aurangabad Central Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Aurangabad Central Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in Aurangabad district Aurangabad West (SC).

Constituency Name— Aurangabad Central

Constituency Number— 107

District Name— Aurangabad

Total Electors— 324655

Female Electors—157436

Male Electors—167219

Third Gender—0

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections— In 2009, Pradeep Jaiswal won the Assembly seat receiving 49,965 votes. Abdul Kadeer Ameer Sayyed of NCP was the runner up receiving 41,583 votes. In 2014, Imtiaz Jalil Sayed of AIMIM won the seat receiving 61,841 votes. He defeated ship Sena's Pradeep Jaiswal who received just 41,861 votes.

This year, AIMIM has fielded Naser Siddiqui against Pradeep Jaiswal of Shiv Sena. Abdul Kadeer Ameer Sayyed of NCP is also in the fray.

Demographics— Aurangabad Central is in the district of Aurangabad.

