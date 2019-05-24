Attingal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Adoor Prakash of Congress wins

Attingal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 13.19 lakh (2019 estimates)

Female electors: 7.05 lakh

Male electors: 6.14 lakh

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency came into existence in 2008

Assembly Constituencies: Varkala, Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu, Nedumangad, Vamanapuram, Aruvikkara, Kattakkada

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A Sampath of the CPM has been the sitting MP since 2009.

Demographics: This has been a Left stronghold even before it came into existence in 2008. Prior to the delimitation exercise, this constituency was called Chirayinkil. Attingal has a significant working-class population. The population in Attingal includes estate workers in the hilly regions and coir workers and fishermen in the coastal regions.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.