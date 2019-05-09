Sponsored by

Atishi Marlena claims BJP distributed obscene pamphlets against her, breaks down; Gautam Gambhir blames AAP

Politics FP Staff May 09, 2019 17:01:09 IST

While reading a pamphlet that contained  "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her, East Delhi AAP candidate Atishi on Thursday broke down during a press conference. She also claimed that these pamphlets had been distributed in the constituency by her BJP rival and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

Atishi told reporters, "I have only one question for Gautam Gambhir. If he is doing this against one woman, what about the lakhs of women in east Delhi who are worried about their safety."

Gautam Gambhir joined the BJP last month and faces Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely in the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, which will be held on 12 May.

Atishi, who was accompanied by Deputy Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference, broke down as she read out the pamplet in front of reporters. She said she had welcomed Gambhir, a former cricketer, when he entered politics but now the BJP has stooped to an unexpected level. Gambhir responded by denying the allegations and saying that the AAP is stooping low to win the elections.

 

