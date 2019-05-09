Atishi Marlena claims BJP distributed obscene pamphlets against her, breaks down; Gautam Gambhir blames AAP

While reading a pamphlet that contained "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her, East Delhi AAP candidate Atishi on Thursday broke down during a press conference. She also claimed that these pamphlets had been distributed in the constituency by her BJP rival and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

Atishi told reporters, "I have only one question for Gautam Gambhir. If he is doing this against one woman, what about the lakhs of women in east Delhi who are worried about their safety."

Gautam Gambhir joined the BJP last month and faces Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely in the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, which will be held on 12 May.

Never imagined Gautam Gambhir to stoop so low. How can women expect safety if people wid such mentality are voted in? Atishi, stay strong. I can imagine how difficult it must be for u. It is precisely this kind of forces we have to fight against. https://t.co/vcYObWNK6y — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 9, 2019

Atishi, who was accompanied by Deputy Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference, broke down as she read out the pamplet in front of reporters. She said she had welcomed Gambhir, a former cricketer, when he entered politics but now the BJP has stooped to an unexpected level. Gambhir responded by denying the allegations and saying that the AAP is stooping low to win the elections.

I abhor your act of outraging a woman’s modesty @ArvindKejriwal and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections? U r filth Mr CM and someone needs ur very own झाड़ू to clean ur dirty mind. — Chowkidar Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 9, 2019

