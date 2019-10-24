Ateli Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Ateli Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Ateli Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 68

Total electors: 1,86,245

Female electors: 85,863

Male electors: 1,00,381

Third gender electors: 1

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In the 2000 elections, Narender Singh of the Congress defeated INLD candidate Santosh by a thin margin of 334 votes. In 2005, Singh lost to Naresh Yadav, an Independent candidate. Congress regained power in 2005 after Anita Yadav defeated BJP’s Santosh Yadav in a neck to neck battle, with the former winning the Ateli seat with less than a thousand votes. In 2014, Santosh Yadav won by defeating INLD’s Satbir; she secured more than four times the votes that Satbir secured.

Neetu Yadav from INLD, Atar Lal from Bahujan Samaj Party, Rao Arjun Singh from Congress and Sita Ram Yadav from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Situated on the Rewari-Ajmer railway line, Ateli is well-known for its grain market and slate-stone hillocks.

