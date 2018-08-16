You are here:
Atal Bihari Vajpayee health LIVE updates: Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi arrive at AIIMS; Raman Singh prays for ex-PM's long life

Politics FP Staff Aug 16, 2018 17:05:13 IST
  • 17:05 (IST)

    Traffic restrictions around AIIMS as crowds gather outside hospital

    A large crowd of mediapersons and others have gathered outside the hospital in south Delhi to get updates on Vajpayee's heath, affecting movement of traffic on the road today. Policemen have been deployed to manage the crowd and traffic outside the hospital.

  • 17:04 (IST)

    Several chief ministers expected to arrive in Delhi

    A number of chief ministers, including Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Assam's Sarbananda Sonowal, are expected to arrive in Delhi later on Thursday. Several governors, including Assam's Jagdish Mukhi, are also arriving in Delhi.

  • 16:57 (IST)

    Raman Singh prays for Vajpayee's long life

    Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh said that the entire country is praying for the health of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "Chhattisgarh and the entire nation is praying for him. We pray to the God to make him healthy soon and bless him with a long life," he said.

  • 16:55 (IST)

    Ashok Gehlot, Raj Babbar at AIIMS

    Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Raj Babbar have reached AIIMS where the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is on life support.

  • 16:51 (IST)

    Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi arrive at AIIMS 

    Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi arrived at All India Institute of Medical Science. They were accompanied by Bihar minister Nand Kishore Yadav.

  • 16:40 (IST)

    BJP to finalise dates for national executive meet 'later'
     
    The BJP on Thursday postponed its two-day national executive, slated for 18-19 August, in the wake of critical health condition of its veteran leader and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
     
    "As of now, the national executive has been postponed, and its dates will be finalised later," a party leader said.
     
    PTI

  • 16:38 (IST)

    Stalin hopes speedy recovery for Vajpayee 
    DMK working president MK Stalin wished ailing former prime minister and BJP leader AB​ Vajpayee a speedy recovery.
     
    In a tweet, Stalin, also leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, said, "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the senior leader and we join them in wishing him a speedy recovery."

  • 16:36 (IST)

    Entire country loves Atal Bihari Vajpayee, says Ashok Tandon

    As anxiety grew about the state of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health, then advisor to former prime minister Ashok Tandon explained why people are praying for 93-year-old leader's recovery."Entire country loves him. Present generation of politicians draws inspiration from him. The manner in which he maintained dignity in the Parliament is exemplary," he said.

  • 16:29 (IST)

    Uddhav Thackeray may leave for Delhi 
    Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray may leave for New Delhi on Thursday evening to enquire about the health of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari​ Vajpayee, who is on life support at the AIIMS, sources said.
     
    "Atal ji and Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray shared close relations when the Sena supremo was alive. Their personal bonding was one of the reasons why the BJP-Sena​ alliance stayed strong for decades. It would be natural for​ Uddhav ji to visit the former prime minister to check on his health," a source close to Thackeray said.
     
    PTI

  • 16:18 (IST)

    Kailash Satyarthi arrives at AIIMS

    Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi was seen arriving at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi where former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted and is in a "critical condition.

  • Atal Bihari Vajpayee insulated BJP from anti-reservation stir

    Although a brahmin by caste, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in his heart, was consistent in his politics that was favourably disposed towards backward classes, Dalits and marginalised sections of society. There were several instances at the height of anti-reservation movement in Gujarat in the 1980s when Vajpayee visited the state and distanced the party from the stir. In one of his meetings, he is believed to have said, "Even if God tells me to do it, I will never remove reservation." That showed his commitment to the uplift of marginalised sections of society. And he insulated the BJP from the anti-reservation stir.

  • 16:05 (IST)

    Modi's visit lasted over 45 minutes
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS to enquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, his second visit in less than 24 hours.​ BJP president Amit Shah also reached the hospital for the second time since morning.
     
    The prime minister was at the hospital for a little over 45 minutes. Modi had visited the hospital on evening also to enquire about Vajpayee's condition. ​Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was also at the hospital. 
     
    PTI

  • 16:03 (IST)

    'Bajpayee a nice human being'
    Members of the Beriwal family where former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to stay during his visits to the city, are praying for his speedy recovery as his condition remains critical at the Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
     
    For the Beriwals of Chittaranjan Avenue in the city, Vajpayee is a family friend. "He was a non-vegetarian and connoisseur of good food. But in our house, non-vegetarian food is not cooked. So, he used to eat all kinds of food. On some occasions, Vajpayee-ji even used to have puchka (golgappa) sitting in our balcony," he recalls. 
     
    "Vajpayee-ji also used to watch films in our house. Once we had watched the film Umrao Jaan. He is a nice human being," another member of the family told a news channel.
     
    PTI

  • 16:00 (IST)

    Visuals from Rahul Gandhi's visit to AIIMS

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS on Thursday. Earlier, at 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao Sammelan' event in Delhi, Rahul had said, "Vajpayee is in the hospital and we pray for him."

  • 15:44 (IST)

    Atal Bihari Vajpayee still critical, says JP Nadda

    Addressing the media, Health Minister JP Nadda said that former prime minister's condition is "still critical", and that the doctors at AIIMS are taking efforts to revive his health. He also said that the medical bulletin will be out soon.

  • 15:42 (IST)

    Leaders throng AIIMS

    Leaders cutting across party lines on Thursday prayed for the recovery of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajayee, who is in a "critical" condition. Among those who visited him at AIIMS hospital in Delhi are senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, party president Amit Shah, Shahnawaj Hussain, Manoj Tiwari, Anurag Thakur, Union ministers Prakash Javedkar, Harsh Vardhan visited him at the hospital.

  • 15:37 (IST)

    Sharad Yadav prays for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's early recovery

    Loktantrik Janata Dal Sharad Yadav tweeted saying that he worked with Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a minister in his government and that the former prime minister loved him a lot. "His health is not well. I pray for his early recovery and long life," he said in the tweet.

  • 15:35 (IST)

    Movement around AIIMS restricted

    According to reports, movement in and around All India Institutes of Medical Sciences has been restricted. An official statement on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health is expected soon. 

  • 15:20 (IST)

    People in Lucknow pray for Vajpayee
    As former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to battle for life at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, people of all faiths in his "karam bhoomi" Lucknow held special prayers for his long life.
     
    Shortly after the news spread that the veteran leader's health has deteriorated, people began flocking to temples to offer prayers and hold 'havans' for his longevity.
     
    Special prayers were organised at Dakshinmukhi Hanuman temple and the one at the BJP office in Lucknow. Children offered prayers and said 'duas' at madarsas and a public school in the city.
     
    PTI

  • 15:06 (IST)

    Manhohar Lal Khattar to leave for Delhi at 3 pm

    Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will leave from Chandigarh at 3 pm to visit ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS hospital in Delhi, News18 reported.

  • 14:52 (IST)

    Narendra Modi leaves AIIMS

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left the AIIMS hopsital in Delhi after get briefed by the team of doctors treating former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

  • 14:45 (IST)

    Rajnath Singh says Vajpayee's condition remains critical

    Briefing the media outside AIIMS, Union home minister Rajnath Singh said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition remains critical. 

  • 14:35 (IST)

    Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expected at AIIMS soon

    Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will be leaving for Delhi at 3 pm. He will be accompanied by minister Satpal Satti. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to land at Delhi airport soon and reach AIIMS at around 2.45 pm, News18 reported. 

  • 14:17 (IST)

    Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitendra Singh and Bhupender Yadav reach Vajpayee's residence 

    Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Jitendra Singh and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav are stationed outside the residence of Vajpayee, ANI reported.

  • 14:14 (IST)

    Mamata reaches Delhi, says cancelled all work to visit 'statesman' Vajpayee

    The West Bengal chief minister said, "I have cancelled my work to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee today. I got chance to work with him. He is a statesman like figure. We supported him when his govt was falling. His pattern of work was different and not like present politics."

  • 13:59 (IST)

    PM reached AIIMS, to be briefed by doctors on Vajpayee's health

    Narendra Modi has re-visited the AIIMS hospital in Delhi. He will be briefed by the team of doctors treating former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

  • 13:52 (IST)

    Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to re-visit AIIMS

    Prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are expected to visit the AIIMS hospital again soon, according to reports. This will be Modi's second visit to the hospital within 24 hours.

  • 13:48 (IST)

    Traffic outside AIIMS hospital in Delhi has been blocked, security beefed up

    While security outside AIIMS hospital and Atal Bihari Vajpayee's residence in Delhi has been beefed up, traffic has also been blocked and no new entries are being allowed inside the hospital premises.

  • 13:36 (IST)

    Vasundhara Raje cancels 'Gaurav Yatra', visits Vajpayee

    Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje also visited AIIMS. She had cancelled her 'gaurav yatra' to the Delhi to see an ailing Atal Bihari Vajpayee.    

  • 13:31 (IST)

    Naveen Patnaik praises Vajpayee, to fly to Delhi today to see him

    "I served as a member of his cabinet for two years, to hear about his health is distressing. He is a great leader and to work under him was a very good experience. I would be flying to Delhi today, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik told ANI.

  • 13:24 (IST)

    Special prayers being offered in Ludhiana for former PM's recovery

    Special prayers are being offered in Ludhiana's Sakteshwar Mahadev Ashram for former Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

  • 13:17 (IST)

    Odisha chief minister Naveen Patanaik is headed to Delhi to see Vajpayee

    "Deeply concerned about the deteriorating health condition of former minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Going to Delhi to see him at AIIMS. Praying to Lord Jagannath for his speedy recovery," the BJD chief tweeted.

  • 12:57 (IST)

    BJP's national executive meeting has been deferred

    The Bharatiya Janata Party has postponed its national executive meeting in view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's deteriorating health condition, News18 reported.

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Farooq Abdullah visits Vajpayee in AIIMS, says 'he is a leader who only wanted peace'

    "We all should pray for his recovery. We should not forget that he is a leader who wanted to make the country strong. He wanted peace not only in our country but the whole world: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said after visiting ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in AIIMS, ANI reported.

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Ram Vilas Paswan, Uma Bharti visited AIIMS

    Union ministers Ram Vilas Paswan and Uma Bharti also visited AIIMS hospital in Delhi to inquire about Vajpayee's health. 

  • 12:27 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal cancels birthday celebrations, asks volunteers to not visit him as Vajpayee remains critical

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested his party volunteers not to celebrate his birthday in view of the deteriorating health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vaajpayee. He has requests the volunteers to refrain from visiting his residence, according to reports.

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Watch: Students of a school in Lucknow pray for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's recovery

    Students of ND Convent Public School in Lucknow have been praying since morning for the speedy recovery of the prime minister.

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Karnataka BJP leaders, BS Yedyurappa head to Delhi from Bengaluru

    The entire Karnataka BJP leadership is heading from Bengaluru to Delhi, including Union minister Sadananda Gowda. Former Karnataka chief minister and state BJP President BS Yeddyurappa has suspended all meetings and scheduled plans in view of Vajpayee’s sensitive health, News18 reported.

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal arrives at AIIMS 

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia visited ailing Vajpayee at AIIMS.

  • 12:12 (IST)

    Lucknow students pray for Vajpayee

    Students of Lucknow's ND Convent Public School prayed for the well-being and speedy recovery of the former prime minister

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Roads leading to Vajpayee's residence blocked

    According to CNN-News18, roads leading to Krishna Menon Marg and Vajpayee's home have been blocked. The BJP stalwart has been admitted to AIIMS for the last nine weeks, where his condition remains critical.  

  • 11:52 (IST)

    Devendra Fadnavis to leave for Delhi at 3 pm

    Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will leave for New Delhi from Nagpur at 3 pm on Thursday afternoon to visit Vajpayee at AIIMS.

  • 11:51 (IST)

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan to fly to Delhi

    Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will fly to Delhi on Thursday to meet former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Chouhan has reportedly postponed his election campaign to pay visit to BJP stalwart, who is being treated at AIIMS. He called Vajpayee an idol and prayed for his recovery. "With just his presence we got inspiration and encouragement. We pray for his health. No one can ever be like Atal ji. Campaigning for him was an honour for me," he said. 

  • 11:44 (IST)

    Yogi Adityanath rushes to AIIMS 

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is on his way to visit the ailing former prime minister, reported CNN-News18. He called Vajpayee the "tallest leader of India" and said that he was praying for his recovery. 

  • 11:28 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi arrives at AIIMS

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reached AIIMS to see ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

  • 11:11 (IST)

    AIIMS releases latest medical bulletin on Vajpayee's health, says his condition still critical

    "Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to remain the same. He is critical and on life support systems, read the AIIMS statement released on Thursday morning.

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh prays for Vajpayee

    Amarinder Singh tweeted that he is joining the country in praying for the ailing former prime minister. 

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Sushma Swaraj reaches AIIMS

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also paid a visit to ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS in Delhi.

  • 10:57 (IST)

    BJP puts on hold its programmes for the day as Vajpayee remains critical

    In view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s critical health, BJP has suspended all its programmes. An event scheduled for 20 August where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to launch a book on Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu’s one year in office has also been postponed, according to News18.

  • 10:45 (IST)

    Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu prays for Vajpayee's recovery

    N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday tweeted to wish a speedy recovery to the former PM.

Born 25 December 1924, Vajpayee served three times as India's prime minister, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, and then from 1998 to 2004. He was elected to the Lok Sabha ten times and twice to the Rajya Sabha. Vajpayee was the first non Congress prime minister to serve a full five-year term. At age 93, Vajpayee is currently the oldest living former Indian Prime Minister.

In 1996, Vajpayee was sworn in as India's 10th prime minister but the BJP couldn't cobble together a majority. Vajpayee resigned after 13 days.

After the fall of the two United Front governments between 1996 and 1998, the 1998 general elections saw a bloc of political parties joining the BJP to form the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and Vajpayee was sworn in as PM for the second time. This NDA government lasted 13 months until mid-1999 when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) under Jayalalithaa withdrew its support.

In the 1999 general elections, the BJP-led NDA won 303 seats out of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. On 13 October 1999, Vajpayee took oath as PM for the third time.


