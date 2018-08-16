Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi may pay a second visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in AIIMS. The hospital is expected to release the latest medical bulletin after Modi's visit. AIIMS director will brief the Prime Minister's Office about the health of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Doctors at AIIMS are presently monitoring Vajpayee in ICU and the next one hour is said to be crucial, News18 reported.
10:45 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu prays for Vajpayee's recovery
N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday tweeted to wish a speedy recovery to the former PM.
10:42 (IST)
Narendra Modi may visit AIIMS again; next medical bulletin to be released after his visit, say reports
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may pay a second visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in AIIMS. The hospital is expected to release the latest medical bulletin after Modi's visit, according to News18.
10:39 (IST)
Next one hour crucial for Vajpayee, say reports
AIIMS director will brief the Prime Minister's Office about the health of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Doctors at AIIMS are presently monitoring Vajpayee in ICU and the next one hour is said to be crucial, News18 reported.
10:33 (IST)
Vajpayee was honoured with Bharat Ratna in 2014; his birthday is celebrated as Good Governance Day
Atal Bihari Vajpayee was conferred India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 2014. The same year, Modi government declared that Vajpayee's birth anniversary, i.e., 25 December, would be marked as Good Governance Day.
10:26 (IST)
Vajpayee's family prays for his recovery
"I have been praying to god that just once I can see him give a speech again. Our family can never ever erase that image of his from our minds. I hope he gets well soon," said his niece, Kanti Mishra to ANI.
10:25 (IST)
LK Advani visits AIIMS
Senior BJP leader LK Advani and daughter Pratibha Advani arrived at AIIMS hospital on Thursday morning to see ailing former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
10:16 (IST)
Union ministers JP Nadda and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visit AIIMS
Union ministers JP Nadda and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visited AIIMS to enquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, according to reports.
10:06 (IST)
Vajpayee has pneumonia in both lungs and his kidneys are also weak: Sources
The BJP leader was admitted to AIIMS with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. "Both his lungs are not in good condition because of pneumonia on both sides and kidneys are also weak. He is critical," a source said on Thursday, as reported by PTI.
09:51 (IST)
Vajpayee had called former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi his 'younger brother'
Vajpayee while grieving Rajiv Gandhi's death in 1991 had addressed him as his "younger brother" and had said that. "Rajiv Gandhi is the reason I am alive today." As CNN News 18 reported, this goes on to show the kind of equation he shared with even his political opponents.
09:35 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to visit Vajapayee in AIIMS
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also visit AIIMS where former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted, ANI reported.
09:30 (IST)
Nation prays for its former prime minister
Prayers and rituals to wish for Atal Bihari Vajapyee's health have started across the country with some students performing a havan to pray for his speedy recovery.
09:25 (IST)
LK Advani had hailed Vajpayee's Pakistan policy
BJP veteran LK Advani in one of his blogs in 2010, had mentioned that how under the then UPA government the country's equation with Pakistan was in shambles. He then recollected how Atal Bihari Vajpayee under his regime had successfully led the Pakistan Army general to surrender before him, hailing his confidence and the stand he too on Kashmir.
India’s independence was accompanied by the creation of Pakistan. Partition had traumatic consequences: the killing of lakhs of innocent men, women and children, and the uprooting of crores. Since independence, therefore, a vital touchstone for judging Government of India’s handling of external affairs has been its Pakistan Policy. Only a government confident of itself could have responded to all this in the manner in which Vajpayee did. He first had the Army use its full might to quell the Kargil operation, which was the General’s own adventure. And he followed it up by another brave move : an invitation to the General for talks at Agra. It was this firm stand that made the General ultimately discard his Agra attitude and at Islamabad in January 2004 sign a joint statement with Vajpayee that “he will not permit any territory under Pakistan’s control to be used to support terrorism in any manner ”.
09:17 (IST)
Amit Shah visits AIIMS, inquires about Vajpayee's health
BJP President Amit Shah arrived at AIIMS on Thursday morning where former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted.
09:15 (IST)
Rajnath SIngh to visit AIIMS at 10.30 am
Union home minister Rajnath Singh will visit ailing Vajpayee at AIIMS at around 10.30 am on Thursday, CNN News18 reported.
09:13 (IST)
Mamta Banerjee to visit Vajpayee at AIIMS
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will fly to Delhi today to check on Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS.
09:08 (IST)
Health bulletin expected at around 10.30 am
Dr Randeep Guleria is expected to visit Vajpayee in the ICU at 10 am, after which a health bulletin is expected around 10.30 am by AIIMS, CNN-News18 reported.
08:49 (IST)
Vajpayee under supervision of AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria
Atal Bihari Vajpayee is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria who is currently the director of AIIMS. Dr Guleria has been the personal physician of Vajpayee for over three decades. A team of doctors from the nephrology, gastroenterology, pulmonology and cardiology departments is keeping round-the-clock check on the ailing leader, Moneycontrol reported.
08:39 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal to visit AIIMS
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is also expected to soon pay a visit to ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
08:32 (IST)
Former prime minister is diabetic, had suffered heart attack in 2009
Vajpayee, a diabetic, has only one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. And subsequently, he developed dementia, according to PTI.
08:24 (IST)
Vajapayee has been in AIIMS for 9 weeks, was admitted on 11 June for routine check-up
The 93-year-old leader, who served as India's 10th prime minister, has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since 11 June. Elected prime minister thrice between 1996 and 1999, Vajpayee was the only non-Congress PM to complete a full term of five years.
08:09 (IST)
Vajpayee has not only been a revered leader but also a master orator
Vajpayee has not only been a deft politician but a maverick orator as well. From speaking with elan in the Paliament to using humour and wit to tackle questions on a tricky issue like Kashmir, Vajpayee has always used the gift of gab to maneuver his way through the hearts of the masses.
07:55 (IST)
New medical bulletin on Vajpayee's health soon
According to reports, another medical bulletin on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health is expected to be released by AIMS in an hour.
07:50 (IST)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal prays for Vajpayee's health
"Sad to hear about Atalji’s health. I pray to God for his fast recovery", Kejriwal tweeted on Thursday morning.
07:44 (IST)
Venkaiah Naidu at AIIMS
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu leaves All India Institute of Medical Sciences where former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted.
07:41 (IST)
Vajpayee's personal integrity did not receive a single stain
Firstpost oped says: In the course of his long political journey, Vajpayee's personal integrity did not receive a single stain and his political chastity and credibility remained impeccable. Better known as Atalji, he could easily make space among people through his mild manners, gentle humour and poetic lilt. After Jawaharlal Nehru, he is the only Indian political leader under whose direction a party won three general elections in a row.
07:39 (IST)
AIIMS statement
"Unfortunately, his condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life-support system," the AIIMS said in the statement.
07:36 (IST)
Vajpayee has been put on life support system
The condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has worsened over the past 24 hours and he has been put on life-support system, the AIIMS said in a statement on Wednesday night.
07:27 (IST)
Modi leaving after meeting Vajpayee at the hospital
07:26 (IST)
Modi at AIIMS
07:24 (IST)
Suresh Prabhu tweeted that he had visited AIIMS to inquire about Vajapayee’s health
07:19 (IST)
BJP Union ministers queue up at AIIMS
Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Suresh Prabhu, Jitendra Singh and Harsh Vardhan, and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also visited the hospital to check on Vajpayee. Earlier in the evening, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani was also seen at AIIMS.
07:18 (IST)
Modi spent 50 minutes at the hospital
The health update came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the AIIMS on Wednesday evening to inquire about the condition of the former Prime Minister. Modi reached the hospital at around 7.15 pm and spent about 50 minutes there. This was his fourth visit since Vajpayee got admitted at the hospital on June 11.
07:17 (IST)
Vajpayee critical, confirms AIIMS
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is critical and has been put on life support system after his health deteriorated in the last one day, AIIMS said in a statement on Wednesday night.
"Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted for the last nine weeks at AIIMS. Unfortunately his condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life support system," Dr Aarti Vij said in a press release.